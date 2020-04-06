Bellator, Ex-UFC Welterweight Erick Silva Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Spread the word!













Current Bellator and former UFC welterweight Erick Silva has contracted the coronavirus along with six of his family members.

Silva recently revealed the news adding that even his five month old baby and 10 year old son have also contracted the virus, which only further goes to show that people of all ages can get infected.

Luckily, everyone in his family is fine for now as they remain quarantined.

“The whole family took it, I’m at my wife’s parents’ house and we all had the symptoms,” Silva said (via BJ Penn). “The interesting thing is that we have people of all ages, from my 5-month-old baby, a 10-year-old son, there are people aged 23, 26, 35, 52, 58 … They were almost all ages and we all had the same symptoms, but the biggest problem is that, in the beginning, when we started to feel the first symptoms, we didn’t know what it was.

“It started with my wife. The first day she felt it, she had a lot of headaches, chills, and we didn’t care. At first nobody cares. We thought it was an allergy, she didn’t smell or taste anything. Then it was my mother-in-law, she also stopped tasting, then it was me. Then everyone had the same symptoms, my sister-in-law, my father-in-law, the same symptoms for everyone.”

Silva (20-11-1) was once a bright prospect in the UFC but never found consistency and was ultimately released after compiling a 7-8 record inside the Octagon.

He currently competes in Bellator where he is 0-2 with the promotion, having most recently been outpointed by Paul Daley last summer.

Hopefully, his entire family has a full recovery.

What do you make of Silva’s family getting infected with the coronavirus?