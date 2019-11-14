Bellator Double Champ Patricio Freire Unloads On ‘Shitty’ Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













It’s fair to say that Bellator double champion Patricio Freire isn’t a fan of Conor McGregor.

Tuesday marked the three-year anniversary of UFC 205 where McGregor made history by becoming first-ever two-weight champion in promotional history following his TKO win over Eddie Alvarez.

To celebrate the occasion, the Irishman dubbed November 12 as “World Champ Champ day” and went on to promote it further on his Instagram.

Happy World Champ Champ day everybody ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2019

However, another champ champ in Bellator featherweight and lightweight title-holder Freire wasn’t too pleased by the comment as he responded later in the day:

“Says the sh*tty champ champ who didn’t have the balls to defend either title after years of criticizing fighters for not doing so, then made an embarrassment of himself and the sport every day since,” Pitbull wrote on Twitter.

Says the shitty champ champ who didn’t have the balls to defend either title after years of criticizing fighters for not doing so, then made an embarassment of himself and the sport every day since. https://t.co/7eCXuaAvwM — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) November 13, 2019

Of course, everything “Pitbull” said is virtually true.

McGregor won the featherweight title in December 2015 before getting stripped of it in November the following year. He won the lightweight title in November 2016 but was stripped in April 2018 with not a single title defense.

And ever since last year, the Irishman has been in the headlines repeatedly for all the wrong reasons.

Hopefully, things come to an end and McGregor becomes an active fighter when he plans to return in January.

What do you think of Freire’s remarks towards McGregor?