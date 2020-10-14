Bellator 249 is all set after the 22 fighters scheduled to compete all weighed in earlier today. In the main event WMMA great Cris Cyborg is due to make the first defence of her Bellator featherweight strap. Arlene Blencowe is the woman tasked with trying to dethrone her. Check out if the Bellator main event fighters and everyone else competing on the card made weight below.

Main Card

Cris Cyborg (145) vs. Arlene Blencowe (144.5)

Patricky Freire (155.5) vs. Jaleel Willis (159)* – Willis missed weight by 3lbs

Ricky Bandejas (136) vs. Leandro Higo (139)* – Higo missed weight by 3lbs

Saad Awad (155.5) vs. Mandel Nallo (155.9)

Prelims

Steve Mowry (250.2) vs. Shawn Teed (255.4)



Joseph Creer (183.3) vs. Andrew Kapel (185.8)



Kyle Crutchmer (170.2) vs. Kemran Lachinov (170.2)



Christian Edwards (204.5) vs. Hamza Salim (204.2)



Da’Mon Blackshear (140) vs. Mike Kimbel (139.2)



Aviv Gozali (168.8) vs. Logan Neal (169.3)



Albert Gonzales (169.5) vs. Kastriot Xhema (169.7