Bellator 241 Postponed on Fight Day

Bellator 241 which was set to take place in just a few hours’ time has been postponed as the MMA promotion moves to combat the spread of the Corona Virus.

The card was due to take place in Connecticut this evening and featured featherweight title headline fight between champion “Pitbull” Freire and bitter rival Pedro Carvalho. The bout was also supposed to be part of the ongoing featherweight grand prix.

Announcing the late notice postponement of the event CEO Scott Coker assured this move was to safeguard staff, fans and fighters against the deadly virus, he said via Twitter.

“The health and safety of everyone involved have, and will remain, our top priority as we move forward,” Coker wrote. “After carefully monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, @BellatorMMA has chosen to postpone this evening’s Bellator 241 event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

“We would like to apologize to our athletes and fans, as well as our broadcast partner DAZN, but we feel this is the best decision to be made at this time.”

Just yesterday Coker was happy to go ahead with the event but announced it would be closed to the public, he said.

“The health and safety of our athletes, fans and staff are our number one priority and we will continue to monitor all information surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak,”

“Out of an abundance of caution for all parties, #Bellator241 on Friday, March 13 at Mohegan Sun Arena will be closed to the public. Refunds for ticketholders will be available at their original point of purchase.”

Bellator become the latest major sports organisation to cancel it’s event. The UFC card in Brasilia tomorrow at the moment remains one of the only major sports events taking place on the planet.

Per Scott Coker. All athletes, officials, judges, cutmen and additional event personnel, have been compensated despite the cancellation of Bellator 241.

