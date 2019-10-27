Bellator 232 Results: Douglas Lima Bests Rory MacDonald For Welterweight Title, Wins Grand Prix

Spread the word!













Bellator 232 went down last night (Sat. October 26, 2019) from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. In the main event of the night, Rory MacDonald defended his welterweight title against Douglas Lima in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix finals, where the winner will also win $1 million.

Also, in the co-main event, Paul Daley faced Saad Awad in an exciting matchup. Check out LowKickMMA’s full Bellator 232 results below.

Bellator 232 Results

Main Card:

Douglas Lima def. Rory MacDonald via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45)

Paul Daley def. Saad Awad via R2 TKO (strikes, 1:30)

Patrick Mix def. Isaiah Chapman via R1 submission (Suloev stretch, 3:49)

Manny Muro def. Nick Newell via split decision (29-28, 27-29, 29-28)

Kevin Ferguson Jr. def. Craig Campbell via R1 TKO (strikes, 0:38)

Preliminary Card:

Lance Gibson Jr. def. Dominic Jones via R1 KO (strikes, 1:58)

Devin Powell def. Marcus Surin via R2 submission (guillotine choke, 5:00)

Zarrukh Adashev def. Tevin Dyce via R2 TKO (strikes, 1:39)

Ryan Hardy Evans def. Demetrios Plaza via R3 submission (rear-naked choke, 3:03)

Jornel Lugo def. John Douma via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

John Lopez def. Dan Cormier via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

What did you make of the Bellator 232 card?