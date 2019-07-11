Bellator 224 Weigh-In Results: One Fighter Misses Weight

Spread the word!













Bellator MMA officials have held the weigh-ins for the upcoming Bellator 224 event.

Bellator 224 is set to take place on Friday, July 12, 2019 at WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma The preliminary card will air online at 6:30 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network and DAZN at 9:00 PM EST.

Julia Budd vs. Olga Rubin in a women’s featherweight title bout will serve as the main event of this show. In the co-headliner, Rafael Carvalho vs. Chidi Njokuani in a middleweight bout takes place.

Rounding out the four bout main card is Juliana Velasquez vs. Kristina Williams in a women’s flyweight bout and Kiichi Kunimoto vs. Ed Ruth in a welterweight bout.

Bellator 224 Weigh-In Results

The weigh-ins for Bellator 224 took place on Thursday morning. Sinead Kavanagh missed weight. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Paramount, DAZN, 9 p.m. ET)

Champ Julia Budd (145) vs. Olga Rubin (143.5) – for women’s featherweight title

Rafael Carvalho (189.9) vs. Chidi Njokuani (189.6) – 190-pound catchweight

Juliana Velasquez (124.9) vs. Kristina Williams (125.8)

Kiichi Kunimoto (170.4) vs. Ed Ruth (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (DAZN, 6:30 p.m. ET)