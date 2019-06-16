Bellator 222 Full Fight Videos: MacDonald vs. Gracie, Sonnen vs. Machida

Spread the word!













Bellator 222 is in the books and now the full fight videos of the two top bouts at the event have surfaced online for fans to watch.

Bellator 222 took place on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The preliminary card aired online at 6:30 p.m. EST while the main card aired on DAZN at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie in a Welterweight Grand Prix Semifinal Title bout headlined this event. As seen in the fight, MacDonald scored the decision win to retain his welterweight title as well as move on in the tournament. He’s expected to fight Douglas Lima in the tournament finals later this year.

Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen in a light heavyweight bout served as the co-headliner. Machida scored a TKO win in the second-round. After the fight, Sonnen announced his retirement from pro-MMA competition.

Bellator 222 Full Fight Videos

Fox Sports Brazil has posted the full videos of Bellator 222’s top two fights, which you can see here:

Bellator 222 Results

Main Card:

Welterweight World Grand Prix Semifinal: (C) Rory MacDonald def. Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

(C) Rory MacDonald def. Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47) Light Heavyweight: Lyoto Machida def. Chael Sonnen via R2 TKO (knee and punches, 0:22)

Lyoto Machida def. Chael Sonnen via R2 TKO (knee and punches, 0:22) Catchweight (175 pounds): Dillon Danis def. Max Humphrey via R1 submission (armbar, 4:28)

Dillon Danis def. Max Humphrey via R1 submission (armbar, 4:28) Bantamweight: Patrick Mix def. Ricky Bandejas via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 1:06)

Patrick Mix def. Ricky Bandejas via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 1:06) Featherweight: Juan Archuleta def. Eduardo Dantas via R2 KO (punch, 4:59)

Juan Archuleta def. Eduardo Dantas via R2 KO (punch, 4:59) Bantamweight: Kyoji Horiguchi def. (C) Darrion Caldwell via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)

Preliminary Card: