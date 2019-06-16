Bellator 222 Full Fight Videos: MacDonald vs. Gracie, Sonnen vs. Machida

Bellator 222 is in the books and now the full fight videos of the two top bouts at the event have surfaced online for fans to watch.
Bellator 222 took place on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The preliminary card aired online at 6:30 p.m. EST while the main card aired on DAZN at 10:00 p.m. EST.
Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie in a Welterweight Grand Prix Semifinal Title bout headlined this event. As seen in the fight, MacDonald scored the decision win to retain his welterweight title as well as move on in the tournament. He’s expected to fight Douglas Lima in the tournament finals later this year.
Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen in a light heavyweight bout served as the co-headliner. Machida scored a TKO win in the second-round. After the fight, Sonnen announced his retirement from pro-MMA competition.
Bellator 222 Full Fight Videos
Fox Sports Brazil has posted the full videos of Bellator 222’s top two fights, which you can see here:
Bellator 222 Results
Main Card:
- Welterweight World Grand Prix Semifinal: (C) Rory MacDonald def. Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)
- Light Heavyweight: Lyoto Machida def. Chael Sonnen via R2 TKO (knee and punches, 0:22)
- Catchweight (175 pounds): Dillon Danis def. Max Humphrey via R1 submission (armbar, 4:28)
- Bantamweight: Patrick Mix def. Ricky Bandejas via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 1:06)
- Featherweight: Juan Archuleta def. Eduardo Dantas via R2 KO (punch, 4:59)
- Bantamweight: Kyoji Horiguchi def. (C) Darrion Caldwell via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)
Preliminary Card:
- Featherweight: Adam Borics def. Aaron Pico via R2 KO (flying knee and punches, 3:55)
- Women’s flyweight: Taylor Turner def. Heather Hardy via R1 TKO (punches, 3:53)
- Women’s flyweight: Valerie Loureda def. Larkyn Dasch via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
- Welterweight: Robson Gracie Jr. def. Oscar Vera via R1 submission (armbar, 3:15)
- Bantamweight: Mike Kimbel def. Sebastian Ruiz via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27)
- Catchweight (175 pounds): Haim Gozali def. Gustavo Wurlitzer via R1 submission (triangle choke, 4:02)
- Catchweight (112 pounds): Lindsay VanZandt def. Rena Kubota via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 4:04)
- Middleweight: Phil Hawes def. Michael Wilcox via R1 TKO (doctor stoppage, 5:00)
- Lightweight: Marcus Surin def. Nekruz Mirkhojaev via split decision (30-27, 27-29, 29-27)
- Flyweight: Brandon Polcare def. Brandon Medina via R1 submission (guillotine, 4:33)
- Catchweight (165 pounds): Kastriot Xhema def. Whitney Jean Francois via R2 TKO (punches, 3:17)
- Featherweight: John Beneduce def. Kenny Rivera via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)