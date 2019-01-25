Bellator 214 Early Weigh-In Video & Results

The official early weigh-ins for tomorrow night’s (Sat., January 26, 2019) Bellator 214 from The Forum in Inglewood, California, are underway.

In the main event of tomorrow’s anticipated card, heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko will take on Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader. The two stars will fight for the vacant heavyweight title as the finale of the Bellator World Heavyweight Grand Prix.

The co-main event promises to showcase the continued rise of 22-year-old phenom Aaron Pico. He’ll take on veteran Henry Corrales in the co-main on his quest to become the youngest major champion in MMA history.

You can watch the Bellator 214 weigh-ins streaming courtesy of MMA Fighting here, and we have full results below the video.

Main Card (Paramount Network, 9 p.m. ET):

Fedor Emelianenko (236.2) vs. Ryan Bader (227.8)

Aaron Pico (145.5) vs. Henry Corrales (145.7)

Jake Hager (238) vs. J.W. Kiser (224.3)

Juan Archuleta (135.8) vs. Ricky Bandejas (135.9)

Brandon McMahan (144.7) vs. Adel El-Tamini (144.9)

Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET):

A.J. Agazarm (159.6) vs. Jesse Roberts (159.8)

Chris Gonzalez vs. Henry Mendez

Weber Almeida (136.8) vs. Odan Chinchilla (135)

Jay Jay Wilson (146) vs. Tyler Beneke (144)

Sean Johnson (252) vs. Art Rivas (255.8)

Jorge Juarez (154.2) vs. David Pacheco (155.8)

Jesse Merritt (169.4) vs. Thor Skancke (168.4)

Osman Diaz (188.3) vs. Christopher Reyes (187.9)

James Barnes (135.7) vs. Ryan Lilley (135.8)

Ian Butler (169.3) vs. Craig Plaskett (170.9)

Steve Ramirez (134.9) vs. Desmond Torres (135.1)