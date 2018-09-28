Bellator 206 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

The stage is set for tomorrow’s (Sat., September 29, 2018) packed Bellator 206 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. All that’s left is the Bellator 206 ceremonial weigh-ins.

In the main event, middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi will take on welterweight champion Rory MacDonald for the 185-pound title. In the co-main event, longtime rivals Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Wanderlei Silva will meet for the fourth time.

Not to be outdone, the main card also features the opening round of the anticipated Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. Rapidly rising prospect Aaron Pico will also compete in his next fight against veteran Leandro Higo. Check out our full previews, predictions, and analysis for the main bouts here.

The fighters already weighed in at today’s early weigh-ins.

You can continue getting ready for the card by watching the ceremonial weigh-ins from the SAP Center live here: