Bellator 206 Weigh-In Results: Main Event Set

Bellator 206 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the cage under the promotion banner.

Bellator 206 is set to take place on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 10:00 PM EST.

Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald for the middleweight title will serve as the headliner. Quinton Jackson vs. Wanderlei Silva in a heavyweight bout will be the co-main event, which marks the fourth time they have fought each other.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Andrey Koreshkov vs. Douglas Lima in a welterweight tournament opening round, Leandro Higo vs. Aaron Pico in a featherweight bout, Keri Melendez vs. Dakota Zimmerman in a women’s strawweight bout, and Gaston Bolanos vs. Ysidro Gutierrez in a featherweight bout.

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 206 on Friday. Ricky Abdelaziz was the only fighter to miss weight. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Gegard Mousasi (184.4) vs. Rory MacDonald (184.9) – for middleweight title

Quinton Jackson (254.4) vs. Wanderlei Silva (226.9)

Andrey Koreshkov (169.3) vs. Douglas Lima (170) – welterweight tournament opening round

Leandro Higo (145.1) vs. Aaron Pico (145.7)

Keri Melendez (116) vs. Dakota Zimmerman (115.6)

Gaston Bolanos (145.2) vs. Ysidro Gutierrez (145.3)

Preliminary Card (Online, 7 p.m. ET)



Adam Piccolotti (159.1) vs. James Terry (160)

Jeremiah Labiano (144.9) vs. Justin Smitley (144.2)

Arlene Blencowe (145.3) vs. Amber Leibrock (145.4)

Joe Neal (139.9) vs. Josh San Diego (139.2)

Abraham Vaesau (174.6) vs. DeMarco Villalona (TBA) – Fight Off

Cass Bell (136) vs. Ty Costa (136)

Isaiah Batin-Gonzalez (135.8) vs. Khai Wu (136)

Ignacio Ortiz (144.9) vs. Jacob Ycaro (145.3)

Ricky Abdelaziz (147.3)* vs. Laird Anderson (145.8)

Chuck Campbell (205.6) vs. Joseph Ramirez (202.4)

Anthony Figueroa (156) vs. Samuel Romero (156)