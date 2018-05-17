Bellator 199 Salaries: Ryan Bader Makes Bank For 15-Second Fight

Last weekend provided quite a bit of combat sports action and not only in terms of mixed martial arts, but in boxing as well. ESPN broadcasted a highly intriguing lightweight title fight between Jorge Linares and Vasyl Lomachenko, while UFC 224 was broadcasted live on pay-per-view and Bellator 199 broadcasted on the Paramount Network.

In terms of MMA, however, few fighters made out better than Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader, who took on Muhammad “King Mo” Lawal in the first round of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix tournament.

While many consider Bader to be a favorite to win the tournament, few likely expected him to get by Lawal in the manner he did, as he knocked him out in just 15 seconds.

And not only did he have a quick night, but he made quite a large chuck of money for his work, likely more than he would’ve had he stayed with the UFC especially when it’s taken into account that he’s now sporting his own sponsors as well.

Check out the full Bellator 199 salaries below:

Main card (Televised):

Ryan Bader ($150,000 + no win bonus = $150,000) def. Muhammed Lawal ($150,000)

Jon Fitch ($60,000 + $60,000 = $120,000) def. Paul Daley ($30,000)

Aaron Pico ($35,000 + $35,000 = $70,000) def. Lee Morrison ($12,000)

Cheick Kongo ($150,000 + no win bonus = $150,000) def. Javy Ayala ($30,000)

Adam Piccolotti ($18,000 + $18,000 = $36,000) def. Carrington Banks ($14,000)

Preliminary Card (Online stream):

Deron Winn ($1,200 + $1,200 = $2,400) def. Ahmed White ($1,200)

Justin Tenedora ($1,500 + $1,500 = $3,000) def. David Rivera ($1,200)

Gaston Bolanos ($5,000 + no win bonus = $5,000) def. Malcolm Hill ($1,200)

James Terry ($3,000 + $3,000 = $6,000) def. Danasabe Mohammed ($1,500)

Amber Leibrock ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Janay Harding ($10,000)

Jordan Williams ($1,500 + $1,500 = $3,000) def. Brandon Hester ($1,750)

Dark Matches (Unaired):

Hyder Amil ($1,200 + $1,200 = $2,400) def. Elias Anderson ($1,200)

Ignacio Ortiz ($1,200 + $1,200 = $2,400) def. Matt Aragoni ($1,200)

Mark Climaco ($1,200 + $1,200 = $2,400) def. Daniel Oseguera ($1,200)

J.J. Okanovich ($1,200 + $1,200 = $2,400) def. Hugo Lujan ($1,200)

Thomas Ponce de Leon ($1,200 + $1,200 = $2,400) def. Dominic Sumner ($1,200)

Hohelin Hernandez ($1,500 + $1,500 = $3,000) def. Josh San Diego ($2,000)

Josh Paiva ($2,500 + $2,500 = $5,000) def. Adam Antolin ($2,500)

Cass Bell ($1,200 + $1,200 = $2,400) def. Khai Wu ($1,200)