UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad has made it clear that he wants Colby Covington next.

After earning a unanimous decision win over Demian Maia at UFC 263, Muhammad is looking to get one step closer to a title shot. With a lot of the top guys in the division already booked, the list of big names to fight are thin. However, Muhammad does have his sights on one guy above him that is available, Colby Covington. (H/T mmajunkie.com)

“I still don’t understand why Colby’s getting the title fight,” Muhammad said. “Yeah, it was a great fight, but you got your jaw broken and you’ve been sitting on the sidelines ever since that fight.”

“Usman fought three times since that fight, and you’re just sitting out,” Muhammad continued. “It’s not like you’re a huge pay-per-view draw. It’s not like if I’m Usman, I’m like, ‘Yeah, let me get that Colby fight, I’m gonna get 800,00 pay-per-views.’ The first one did 200,000 pay-per-views, so it’s not like you’re gonna make a big payday with that, regardless.”

Covington has been much less active then the rest of the fighter at the top of the welterweight division. Since losing that fight to Usman at UFC 245 in December of 2019, he has only fought once. That one fight was a fifth round TKO win over Tyron Woodley in September of 2020.

Even with that information out there, it still has not deterred Muhammad desire to fight Covington next.

“I want Colby more than anybody,” Muhammad said. “The hatred I have for that guy is levels above Leon. Of course I want Leon back just because the way that one ended, but Colby’s still a level above him.

“I’ve been calling out Colby since I fought in Australia against Tim Means. I’ve always wanted to fight Colby Covington. With this last fight showing that I can defend a takedown, it shows people that it will be a great matchup.

“It will be a fun matchup to see what happens if Colby can’t get a takedown, what’s he gonna do?”

Do you think Belal Muhammad should fight Colby Covington next?