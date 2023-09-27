Remaining sidelined ahead of an undisputed welterweight title fight between champion, Leon Edwards and former interim gold holder, Colby Covington at UFC 296 in December, surging divisional contender, Belal Muhammad has stunningly revealed he agreed to an offer to fight newly-minted middleweight kingpin, Sean Strickland next.

Muhammad, the current number three ranked welterweight contender, has enjoyed an impressive 10-fight undefeated run since 2019, most recently turning in a one-sided unanimous decision victory over one-time title challenger, Gilbert Burns in the pair’s championship-eliminator.

And yet to book a return fight to the Octagon, Illinois native, Muhammad insists he will fight for the undisputed welterweight championship in his return to the Octagon – as he prepares to take in the end-of-year championship bout between the above-mentioned, Edwards and Covington.

Belal Muhammad claims he’s agreed to fight Sean Strickland next

However, in some surprising news overnight, Muhammad has claimed he agreed to fight the previously mentioned, Strickland, who minted himself as the undisputed middleweight champion earlier this month in a unanimous decision upset win over Israel Adesanya.

“I said yes to (Sean) Strickland,” Belal Muhammad posted on his official X account.

I said yes to Strickland — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 27, 2023

Furthermore, speculation began to mount regarding impending fight news for Muhammad, with UFC CEO, Dana White confirming following the Contender Series how the promotion had put together a fight for the 35-year-old pressure fighter.

“Belal Muhammad has a fight,” White told assembled media. “No, I’m not going to tell you [who Muhammad is fighting]. Belal has a fight and we’ll announce it soon.”

Dana White announces Belal Muhammad has a FIGHT. pic.twitter.com/DSZYyYv50Y — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) September 27, 2023

During his impressive winning streak through the welterweight ranks, Muhammad, who fought to a 2021 official ‘No Contest’ with Edwards due to an accidental eye poke, has landed triumphs over the likes of Lyman Good, Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque, Sean Brady, and the above-mentioned, Burns.

