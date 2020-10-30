Belal Muhammad is looking to explore new options after Sean Brady pulls out of their upcoming scheduled bout for December 19 due to injury.

Taking to his podcast Remember The Show, Muhammad was joined by Jason Anik and Paul Felder who broke the news during a discussion the trio had.

“Sean Brady pulled out guys so we are looking for a new opponent,” Muhammad said. “Hoping that Mike Perry takes this fight, he lost his opponent so hopefully we get that made.”

Muhammad is looking to remain on the event in December to be headlined by #3 ranked Welterweight Leon Edwards and rising undefeated prospect Khamzat Chimaev.

Earlier this week it was revealed Robbie Lawler was forced to pull out of his scheduled fight against Perry at UFC 255, following this Perry immediately called to face Chimaev at Middleweight in order to remain on the event. At this stage, it looks unlikely this will happen leaving the possibility open for Perry to face Muhammad on December 19.

While neither fighter is ranked was briefly ranked #15 at Welterweight while Edwards was temporarily removed from the rankings before losing his spot once Edwards returned. Muhammad has put together three straight wins most recently defeating Lyman Good in June.

Mike Perry recently came back from back to back loses to defeat Mickey Gall in June also. After this victory Perry would remain in headlines due to situations not directly relating to the UFC, however, he would be forced to undergo health evaluations before being cleared to fight again. Once cleared to fight he was shortly after booked to face Lawler.

With both guys being well-known contenders in the Welterweight division it is a strong possibility the pair face off against one another at some stage, for now, Muhammad shared they he will stay ready and await the call for his next matchup.