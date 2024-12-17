Colby Covington: Belal Muhammad Took Great Pleasure In Watching ‘Chaos’ Lose at UFC Tampa

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad seemingly took great pleasure in watching Colby Covington lose at UFC Tampa.

Last Saturday night, Colby Covington fell short in his return to the UFC. He went head to head with Joaquin Buckley in a blockbuster welterweight clash, and unfortunately for the man known as ‘Chaos’, he wasn’t able to get the job done.

The bout came to a premature end as a result of a doctor stoppage, leaving Colby Covington to sit back and dwell on what his future looks like in mixed martial arts.

One man who seemed to enjoy watching it all unfold, however, was Belal Muhammad, as the champ himself revealed in a recent interview.

"I was just hoping the doctor would let it go a little bit more because now you open the door for Colby to make excuses."



”It felt so good just to watch him bleed and suffer,” Muhammad told MMA on SiriusXM. “I was just hoping that the doctor would let it go a little bit more because now you open the door for Colby to make excuses. He’s already coming out with excuses. Bro, you’re literally getting pieced up in every way you can get pieced up. You were losing the grappling, you were losing the striking, you were losing the kickboxing, you even lost the walkout because you ripped your shirt before you even got out there, so you looked stupid doing that.

“Once people realize he’s not what people thought he was – they put him on this pedestal of, ‘Oh, man, he’s the cardio king. He’s this, he’s that.’ These new guys now, where we’re studying, we’re seeing stuff. He’s not throwing anything at you to make you worry. He can throw his pity patty freaking punches, and then he takes his stupid shot and pushes to the fence and tries to take you down. But there are better athletes now, there are better guys, smarter guys now that are seeing all this stuff.”

