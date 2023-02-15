Belal Muhammad says Colby Covington “Doesn’t want to fight” despite multiple offers

‘Remember the Name’ Belal Muhammad just wants a fight in the octagon, but the top-ranked welterweight is struggling to find an opponent. Former title contender Colby Covington has been offered this match and declined on multiple occasions.

Belal Muhammad spoke in an interview with Helen Yee Sports, and explained:

“I’m in a rough spot right now … the only guys above me are Khamzat [Chimaev] who’s moving up to middleweight, and then Colby who doesn’t want to fight. So when I’m looking at it, there’s nobody else in line for the title but me … All they [the UFC] presented was Colby. They said Colby was down, then the next week they said Colby wasn’t down. And then they said he was down again. Then they said they can’t find him again, so I don’t know what’s happening with him.” [Transcript courtesy of MMA News]

Belal Muhammad vs Colby Covington?

It would be a battle of top-five ranked welterweights if Belal Muhammad and Colby Covington were to meet in the UFC. Neither fighter has an upcoming fight booked and ‘Remember the Name’ is getting tired of waiting.

Since 2020, Muhammad has gone 6-0 in the UFC with 1 No Contest against the now-champion Leon Edwards. He has notable wins over Sean Brady, Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson, and Demian Maia. He is on track for a shot at the throne but is stuck waiting.

Chaos’ Colby Covington, former interim champion, has been quiet since his last win over Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal assaulted Covington after the fight outside of a restaurant and now the two MMA fighters are engaged in a battle of litigation.