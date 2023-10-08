Belal Muhammad will fight whoever he has to in order to get a UFC title shot, but the welterweight title contender does have a preference between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

Now on a nine-fight winning streak, Muhammad feels that he’s earned a title shot. However, he’s going to have to wait for Leon Edwards to defend his title against Colby Covington first. So, ‘Remember the Name’ is not quite sure which of those names he’ll actually be fighting when he gets his long-awaited and well-earned title shot.

Unfortunately, there are even some rumblings going on that the UFC might need even more convincing before giving Muhammad the opportunity to become a champion. There have been some rumors going on that since Edwards will be occupied with Covington, the UFC might just attempt to arrange a match between former champion Kamaru Usman and Muhammad in the meantime. This would obviously be extremely risky, but would also have the chance of paying off for the young star. With a win over Usman, nobody could refuse Muhammad his long-awaited title shot.

Belal Muhammad shares who he prefers to fight between Colby Covington and Leon Edwards

Speaking to Middle Easy, Muhammad explained the matchup he would prefer to face on his path to becoming a UFC champion. According to the Chicago native, he and Leon Edwards have unfinished business after the way their first fight ended in a no-contest back in 2021 due to an illegal eye-poke.

“I definitely think Colby’s the easier fight for sure,” Belal Muhammad said. “And it will be a funner build-up because he’ll actually talk back and forth. But I would like to fight Leon, just because of the unfinished business we have.”

“And just because it will shut these people up,” Muhammad continued. “These trolls up, that think, ‘Oh man, Leon won four minutes and 59 seconds of a fight, so that means he was going to win the next 21 minutes.'”

“That’s not how fighting works,” He expanded. “I think I’m going to go out there and fight Leon, and I think I’m going to get a finish, and I’ll dominate him and show you guys what really would have happened.”

Do you think Belal Muhammad could actually beat Leon Edwards?