Avenging a November 2016 knockout loss to Vicente Luque in the main event of UFC Vegas 51 tonight — Belal Muhammad managed to turn in a wrestling clinic en route to a unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) victory — improving his undefeated run to seven consecutive fights.
Notching his rematch win over Luque, Muhammad had suffered a one-sided first round knockout loss to the New Jersey-born contender at UFC 205 back in late 2016.
Avoiding the big, power shots and counters from Luque who was attempting to catch and return fire against the Chicago native — Muhammad managed to land five successful takedowns against the #5 ranked challenger, as well as landing a total 89 significant strikes over the course of his first five round turn in.
Off the back of his victory, where Muhammad amassed in excess of 6 minutes of control time — he issued a callout to former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington — echoing claims earlier this week that he would not hesitate fighting the outspoken Clovis native next.