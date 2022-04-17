Avenging a November 2016 knockout loss to Vicente Luque in the main event of UFC Vegas 51 tonight — Belal Muhammad managed to turn in a wrestling clinic en route to a unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) victory — improving his undefeated run to seven consecutive fights.

Notching his rematch win over Luque, Muhammad had suffered a one-sided first round knockout loss to the New Jersey-born contender at UFC 205 back in late 2016.

Avoiding the big, power shots and counters from Luque who was attempting to catch and return fire against the Chicago native — Muhammad managed to land five successful takedowns against the #5 ranked challenger, as well as landing a total 89 significant strikes over the course of his first five round turn in.

Off the back of his victory, where Muhammad amassed in excess of 6 minutes of control time — he issued a callout to former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington — echoing claims earlier this week that he would not hesitate fighting the outspoken Clovis native next.

Below, catch the highlights from Belal Muhammad’s unanimous decision win over Vicente Luque

5️⃣ rounds in the book to close out #UFCVegas51! pic.twitter.com/8QuDXyMhGA — UFC (@ufc) April 17, 2022

