LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 results throughout the night (Sat. April 16. 2022) live from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Taking main event honors at the UFC Apex facility event; a high-stakes welterweight rematch between the #5 ranked contender, Vicente Luque, and the #6 ranked challenger, Belal Muhammad.
In their initial matchup, Luque stopped Muhammad with first round strikes on the preliminary card of UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden in November 2016.
Embarking on a four-fight winning run since his most recent loss to common-foe, Stephen Thompson, Luque, a trainee at Sanford MMA — has recently handed losses to the quarter of Niko Price, Randy Brown, former champion, Tyron Woodley, and in August, Michael Chiesa.
For Muhammad, the Roufusport trainee has enjoyed a two-fight winning run since his official ‘No Contest’ against Leon Edwards last year — defeating both former title challengers, Demian Maia, and the aforenoted, Thompson with decision triumphs.
UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 – Results
UFC Vegas 51 Main Card Results: (ESPN/ESPN+ 8:30 p.m.)
Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad
Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs. Gadhzi Omargadzhiev
Welterweight: Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho
Bantamweight: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan
Featherweight: Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie
Welterweight: Mounir Lazzezz vs. Ange Loosa
UFC Vegas 51 Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN2/ESPN+ 5:30 p.m.)
Heavyweight: Devin Clark vs. William Knight
Bantamweight: Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad
Lightweight: Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkins
Lightweight: Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson
Heavyweight: Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday
Lightweight: Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden
Strawweight: Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes
Bantamweight: Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom