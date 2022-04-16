LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 results throughout the night (Sat. April 16. 2022) live from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event honors at the UFC Apex facility event; a high-stakes welterweight rematch between the #5 ranked contender, Vicente Luque, and the #6 ranked challenger, Belal Muhammad.

In their initial matchup, Luque stopped Muhammad with first round strikes on the preliminary card of UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden in November 2016.

Embarking on a four-fight winning run since his most recent loss to common-foe, Stephen Thompson, Luque, a trainee at Sanford MMA — has recently handed losses to the quarter of Niko Price, Randy Brown, former champion, Tyron Woodley, and in August, Michael Chiesa.

For Muhammad, the Roufusport trainee has enjoyed a two-fight winning run since his official ‘No Contest’ against Leon Edwards last year — defeating both former title challengers, Demian Maia, and the aforenoted, Thompson with decision triumphs.

UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 – Results

UFC Vegas 51 Main Card Results: (ESPN/ESPN+ 8:30 p.m.)

Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs. Gadhzi Omargadzhiev

Welterweight: Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho

Bantamweight: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan

Featherweight: Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie

Welterweight: Mounir Lazzezz vs. Ange Loosa

UFC Vegas 51 Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN2/ESPN+ 5:30 p.m.)

Heavyweight: Devin Clark vs. William Knight

Bantamweight: Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad

Lightweight: Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkins

Lightweight: Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson

Heavyweight: Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday

Lightweight: Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden

Strawweight: Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes

Bantamweight: Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom

