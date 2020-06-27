Bas Rutten Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of MMA

Spread the word!













Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and UFC Hall of Famer Bas Rutten recently revealed his Mount Rushmore of fighting. Rutten was on MMAJunkie Radio the former King of Pancrase where he was asked about his Mount Rushmore while also giving much praise towards UFC President Dana White.

“Royce Gracie, 100 percent – he needs to be the first guy,” Rutten said. “But the guy who made the UFC and made everything big is Dana White. Of course he can’t put himself in. You can say whatever you want to say, but because of him, we all watch it. Because of ‘The Ultimate Fighter,’ he came up with that idea and they did everything. People say they want more money. You can say whatever you want. But he’s the hardest working guy.”

Rutten went on to name the rest of his Rushmore with some interesting picks,

“Chuck Liddell, but MMA – is it MMA in general? Then you’ve got to go Fedor (Emelianenko), guys like that. How many more eyeballs did Conor McGregor put to MMA? Is he the greatest fighter with the submission losses? No, he’s not. He’s a very good fighter, but just because of what he did and how much attention he brought to MMA, does he deserve to be in it? Everyone is going to go, ‘You’re crazy.’ But really?”

Do you think Conor McGregor deserves to be on Mount Rushmore? What would yours look like?