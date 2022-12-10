Gym: B Team Jiu Jitsu

B Team Jiu Jitsu Year Founded: 2001

2001 Founding Members: Ethan Crelinsten, Nicky Ryan, Craig Jones, Nick Rodriguez

Ethan Crelinsten, Nicky Ryan, Craig Jones, Nick Rodriguez Location: Austin, Texas

B Team Jiu Jitsu is one of the youngest and most talented BJJ camps on the scene. In just a short period of time, they have had an incredible run. Establishing themselves as one of the top No-Gi Jiu Jitsu camps in the world.

Here is everything you need to know about B Team Jiu Jitsu. Everything about how they formed from the Danaher Death Squad break up, notable members, and their hopes for the future.

How B Team Jiu Jitsu Formed

Before B Team Jiu Jitsu was formed, the founding members were part of the powerhouse Danaher Death Squad. The team that has run roughshod over the No-Gi Jiu Jitsu scene for the last decade.

John Danaher had formed what was arguably one of the best Jiu Jitsu teams of all-time. It seemed like they were going to dominate No-Gi Jiu Jitsu for years to come.

The Breakup Of DDS

From 2020-2021, the Danaher Death Squad was in the headlines for numerous reasons. The first time it was because the team had made the decision to leave Renzo Gracie’s infamous blue basement.

They decided to travel to Puerto Rico and attempt to set up a super team of grapplers. Their goal was to attract the world’s best grapplers to train with them in a beautiful beach setting.

It seemed like a good idea at the time until it had all fallen apart. Due to Covid and the cost of traveling, the new gym in Puerto Rico quickly failed.

Gordon Ryan would announce on Instagram that he was moving to Austin, Texas to start his own Jiu Jitsu school. This post was followed by another post by John Danaher announcing the breakup of DDS.

John Danaher, Gordon Ryan, and Garry Tonon would go on to form their own school called New Wave Jiu Jitsu.

Why Did DDS Breakup?

Former members of DDS have been kept quiet about all of the details of the team’s breakup. When asked, grapplers from both New Wave and B Team have said the same thing.

The two sides had philosophical differences in training and though it was better they went their own ways. Neither team has made discouraging remarks against the other and while they don’t train together, they remain respectful.

The Formation Of The B Team

With the split of the Danaher Death Squad, the B Team would form. The team was founded by Nicky Ryan, Ethan Crelinsten, Craig Jones, and Nick “Nicky Rods” Rodriguez. Four of the best No-Gi grapplers in the world.

They decided to go with the name B Team as it was a bit of an inside joke with them. The four were considered the B squad of team DDS, so they decided to call themselves the B Team.

Oddly enough, they would also open their school in Austin, Texas. Less than 15 minutes away from where New Wave Jiu Jitsu trains.

The two sides do not train with one another, but have remained cordial.

The Growth Of B Team Jiu Jitsu

Although B Team opened its doors in late 2021, they have been immediately successful. They have managed to attract some of the best grapplers in the world to come train with them.

Every training session is loaded with grapplers wanting to learn from the members and receive world class training. Their growth is thanks to the positive atmosphere the team has created.

Anyone is welcomed to their gym, no matter their affiliation, as long as they come in with a positive attitude.

The Founders Of B Team Jiu Jitsu

B Team Jiu Jitsu was founded by four former members of the Danaher Death Squad.

Craig Jones

Nicky Ryan

Ethan Crelinsten

Nick Rodriguez

Craig Jones

Probably the most known grappler from B Team is top Australian grappler Craig Jones. He was already well known before joining DDS and has elevated his game to an even higher level since.

At the most recent ADCC event, Jones had a great performance, where he earned his second ADCC silver medal. Jones is one of the moral leaders within the B Team.

From the videos from their Youtube vlog, he is always joking and trying to brighten the mood during training.

Nicky Ryan

Many in the Jiu Jitsu world were shocked when Nicky Ryan broke away from his brother Gordon and mentor John Danaher. But Nicky is seemingly wanting to carve his own path and come out of the shadow of his brother.

Along with Ethan Crelinsten, Nicky is one of the main instructors at the B Team. As for competing, Ryan has unfortunately dealt with chronic knee injuries.

The young grappler tore his meniscus prior to ADCC and was noticeably slower in his first round loss. He is currently working his way towards 100% and will look to compete more frequently.

Ethan Crelinsten

Ethan Crelinsten had trained under John Danaher for many years prior to the breakup. He is one of the head instructors at B Team, as well as a top grappler in his own right.

Crelinsten recently had one of the best matches of his career beating Fight Sport standout Fabricio Andrey by RNC. Among his other team members, Ethan may not be as well known, but he is showing to be just as good.

Nick Rodriguez

The phenom, Nick “Nicky Rods” Rodriguez is one of the founders and standout members of the B Team. Rodriguez has only been doing Jiu Jitsu training for around 5 years but he’s already world class.

At the 2022 ADCC event, Nick proved that his debut was not a fluke. He came in even better than before and earned another silver medal.

Rodriguez has continued to be one of the most active grapplers on the scene. Just recently winning the 2022 EBI Absolute Championship.

Other Notable B Team Jiu Jitsu Competitors

Aside from the four founding members of the B Team, there are younger members that are making a name for themselves. Here are three of the young members that you will probably hear more about in the future.

Jacob “J-Rod” Rodriguez

Jacob “J-Rod” Rodriguez is the younger brother of Nick Rodriguez. He made a huge splash onto the Jiu Jitsu scene with his performance at ADCC West Coast Trials. Submitting all of his opponents and hitting his patented buggy choke.

Rodriguez would lose in the first round of the ADCC tournament, but it was nothing to be discouraged about. J-Rod is already a talented grappler and with enough experience, he will push himself to world class status. Maybe even a world champion.

Kenta Iwamoto

Keita Iwamoto is one of the young rising stars of B Team Jiu Jitsu that’s frequently highlighted on their vlog. A highly skilled grappler with a base in Judo.

Iwamoto was the only Asian grappler at the past ADCC event and had one of the best matches of the tournament. Having a war with former ADCC champion JT Torres, who would win by points.

He is an incredibly skilled grappler that you will definitely hear more about in the future.

Damien Anderson

Damien Anderson is frequently highlighted on the B Team Jiu Jitsu vlog and is one of their most talented grapplers. He was an alternate for the last ADCC tournament and is currently the 8th ranked featherweight No-Gi grappler in the world.

Anderson is known for his high level takedown game, as well as his leg locks. Skills that will obviously drastically improve training at B Team.

What’s The Future Of B Team Jiu Jitsu?

While the B Team is young, they have already established themselves as one of the world’s best No-Gi gyms. At every major grappling event, they are represented and often the favorites to win.

As the B Team continues to grow, the skies are the limit for this young grappling team. It would surprise no one to see B Team members win more championships in the future.