Axel Sola Folds Rhys McKee with Brutal Body Blow, Lands TKO Victory – UFC Paris Highlights

Axel Sola made a statement in his Octagon debut, landing a third-round TKO over Rhys McKee at UFC Paris.

Sola drew blood early, busting up McKee’s with a couple of clean strikes. Sola followed that up with a relatively easy takedown. McKee quickly climbed back to his feet, but he was unable to break the grip, leaving him pinned against the fence for all but the final 20 seconds of the first round.

Sola’s grapple-heavy attack continued in the second round, and McKee attempted to push the pace and turn the tables. Unfortunately, he was never able to do so.

With three minutes left in the third, Sola landed a nasty left to the body that folded McKee in the center of the Octagon. Sola then unleashed a barrage of ground strikes, prompting referee Herb Dean to step in and call for the stoppage. McKee immediately protested as he attempted to defend, but by then, it was too late.

Official Result: Axel Sola def. Rhys McKee via TKO (body shot to ground and pound) at 2:02 of Round 3.

Check Out Highlights From Rhys McKee vs. Axel Sola at UFC Paris:

⚡️ L'ENTRÉE D'AXEL SOLA POUR SON PREMIER COMBAT À L'UFC… TOUS DERRIÈRE LUI ! pic.twitter.com/1DT6eQA1WN — RMC Sport Combat (@RMCSportCombat) September 6, 2025