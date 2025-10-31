Austin Trout Will Finish Luis Palomino Inside 2 Rounds at BKFC 85, per Ex-BKB Champ

Austin Trout and Luis Palomino are set to rematch in the vacant lightweight title tournament for BKFC and a teammate of the former has weighed in on the sequel clash. The first time the two met was at welterweight as Trout claimed the 165 pound strap from Palomino with the two now set to run it back at 155 pounds on December 5th at BKFC 85.

Someone Trout works with out of Main Street Boxing is ex-BKB heavyweight champion Ike Villanueva who is now on a path eyeing bridgerweight gold down the line. When asked for his thoughts on the Austin Trout versus Luis Palomino rematch coming up, Villanueva said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“[Austin Trout] has that; just that Aztec warrior fire in him. This dude is; he is bare knuckle boxing and he will beat you with a jab. Frustrate you with that flick jab and, man, that’s one of my; I’m glad to call him a friend, a brother. Great teammate of mine, and we share knowledge. He gives me my respect.” “I give him his because dude fought Canelo. Come on, man [laughs]. He came into BKFC and they offered him Diego and just said; just talking like me and you, his smile when he said I got that opportunity, let’s go… Like he put it on Diego Sanchez. That’s what, man; dude when guys can smile and like it’s just hey, man, they’re ready for it. That’s what it’s about, but like I said, to have him at our gym right now doing what he’s doing. Luis Palomino, he’s in a world of hurt.”

Austin Trout vs. Luis Palomino 2 will end in 2, per Villanueva

As he further expounded on his Austin Trout vs. Luis Palomino 2 breakdown, Villanueva continued [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],