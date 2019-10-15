Aspen Ladd’s Appeal Of Germaine De Randamie Loss Denied

Spread the word!













Aspen Ladd was unsuccessful in appealing her TKO defeat to Germaine de Randamie.

The two bantamweights headlined UFC Sacramento in July with the contest lasting just 16 seconds as De Randamie dropped Ladd after connecting with a flush punch. Herb Dean would step in and call an end to the bout with some believing it was an early stoppage.

Ladd — who suffered her first professional defeat in the process — would appeal the result, hoping to get it overturned to a No Contest. Ladd and her manager Dave Hirschbein filed an appeal with the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) and a meeting was held on Tuesday.

Their argument was Dean would not have stopped the fight after one punch if it was a male fighter in that same scenario. The experienced referee would deny that he was discriminating:

Herb Dean: "I'm not a gender discriminator.” Asked if he stopped the fight because Ladd is a woman, Dean says “no." October 15, 2019

In the end, the CSAC voted 3-2 to uphold the result.

“I respect the commission’s vote today, we lost 3-2, life rolls on and I’m looking forward to my next scrap,” Ladd said in a statement to MMA Fighting.

Ladd will look to bounce back against Yana Kunitskaya when they meet at UFC DC in December. De Randamie, meanwhile, will challenge for the bantamweight title when she meets Amanda Nunes in a rematch at UFC 245 that same month.

