Aspen Ladd Reacts To Having Appeal Denied By One Vote

Aspen Ladd lost her first professional fight in the main event of UFC Sacramento back in July. There, she was TKO’d by Germaine de Randamie in just 16 seconds, where “GDR” connected on a punch that dropped Ladd on her face, forcing referee Herb Dean to stop the fight.

Immediately, the stoppage was controversial, as some thought it was fine, while others thought it was an early stoppage. Even Ladd after the fight had this to say.

“I lost the fight. Germaine’s a great competitor,” Ladd said after the event. “I was still aware so I wish he hadn’t stopped the fight but there’s nothing I can do about it now.”

Yet, the 24-year-old was not happy with the result and appealed the loss to try and overturn it to a no-contest. On Tuesday, she was in front of the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) where her team argued that Herb Dean stopped the fight because she was female. Which, the ref denied.

After much discussion, the commission took to a vote where the final vote was 3-2 in favor of not overturning the loss. Meaning, she was just one vote away from having it overturned to a no-contest.

Following her appeal being denied, Ladd released a statement to MMA Fighting on the result.

“I respect the commission’s vote today, we lost 3-2, life rolls on and I’m looking forward to my next scrap,” Ladd said.

Ladd will return to the Octagon on December 7 against Yana Kunitskaya.

