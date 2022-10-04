Former UFC bantamweight contender, Aspen Ladd has officially linked up with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) following her Octagon departure last week. And is set to compete in a new featherweight division, which is set to begin in 2023.



Ladd, 27, departed the UFC last week after continued weight-cutting mishaps, most recently removing her from a scheduled bantamweight fight against Sara McMann at UFC Vegas 60 last month. Ladd weighed in at 138lbs for the non-title fight, resulting in the third occasion in which she had missed weight in the promotion, spelling her release from the UFC.

According to an initial report from ESPN MMA reporter, Brett Okamoto – which was later confirmed by the organization, Aspen Ladd has inked terms with the PFL. And is set to make a move to a featherweight home of 145lbs in a 2023 promotional debut.

“OFFICIAL:” PFL tweeted this Tuesday afternoon. “@TheAspenLadd is PFL bound!”

Boasting a 9-3 professional record, Ladd, who made her professional debut back in February 2015, entered the UFC back in 2017 after landing five victories under the Shannon Knapp-led, Invicta FC banner – including successes over UFC pair, Amanda Cooper, and Sijara Eubanks.

Debuting with a pair of knockout wins over both Lina Lansberg and former featherweight title challenger, Tonya Evinger, Ladd would then take a judging rematch win against Eubanks.

Catapulted to a UFC Fight Night Sacramento main event against inaugural featherweight titleholder, Germaine de Randamie, Ladd suffered a blistering 16-second knockout loss to the Dutch striker.

Rebounding with a rallying knockout of her win of her own against former title chaser, Yana Kunitskaya, Aspen Ladd would end her Octagon stint with back-to-back losses against Norma Dumont, and Raquel Pennington.

Aspen Ladd missed weight on three occasions during her UFC stint

Ladd missed the bantamweight limit during her UFC tenure on three occasions, resulting in the shelving of fights against Leslie Smith, Macy Chiasson, and the aforenoted, McMann.

The Folsom native has been linked with a potential lightweight fight against upcoming PFL season finale headliner and two-time lightweight tournament victor, Kayla Harrison in a move to the PFL, however, is set to debut at the featherweight limit.