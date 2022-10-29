Russian flyweight contender Askar Askarov asked for his UFC release due to recent health concerns.

The No. 4 ranked flyweight took to social media to reveal that he had asked the UFC for his release from the promotion citing recent health issues. Askarov didn’t confirm that he had received his outright release but confirmed that he had “received a positive response” from the promotion in a translated post on Instagram.

“Assalamualaikum, due to my return being delayed due to medical reasons and being my last fight under my contract, I asked UFC to release me. To which, I received a positive response. First, let’s put our health in order, and then we will see what and how.”

The UFC gave a positive reaction to the request. Askarov needs to get healthy again. pic.twitter.com/LHLd5VcCQB — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) October 29, 2022

Askar Askarov Withdrew From His Last Two Scheduled Bouts

Askarov was scheduled to face fellow top-five contender Brandon Royval on October 15th, but the bout was scrapped after Askarov failed to make the 126-pound weight limit.

Starting his mixed martial arts career with 14 straight wins and 1 draw against former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, Askar Askarov suffered his first defeat against Kai Kara-France in March. His last two scheduled bouts against Alex Perez and the aforementioned Brandon Royval were canceled with Askarov withdrawing from both.