Arnold Allen gives his prediction for the Alex Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez fight: “Volkanovski will outwork him”

While Arnold Allen is preparing for the biggest fight of his life against Max Holloway in April, he made the time to appear in an interview with Lowkick MMA’s Mike Owens and give his prediction on the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez fight.

Undefeated in the UFC, ‘Almighty’ has left a swath of carnage in his wake as he’s rapidly progressed up the UFC totem pole. Now scheduled to face divisional legend Max Holloway, Arnold Allen is on the cusp of earning his first title shot with a win over him.

Making the time to speak with Mike Owens, Allen discussed his upcoming fight and his reaction to the fight offer and even touched on such topics as the upcoming battle between Volkanovski and Rodriguez.

Arnold Allen breaks down the upcoming Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez fight

When asked about Rodriguez’s chances of beating Volkanovski, Arnold Allen detailed them exquisitely. “I wouldn’t favor him (Yair Rodriguez)…” Allen began. “But, he’s like a grenade, ya know. If you wrestle him, he’s got something anywhere. If you hold on to him, he’s throwing elbows. He’s got good submissions. He’s very explosive with his hips. If you sit in his guard, he’s elbowing you, and he’s throwing triangles up. And if you stand in front of him, there’s always a chance of a knee or elbow at any point of the round…”

“I wouldn’t want to bet against him,” Arnold Allen continued. “But, it’s hard to bet against Volk. It’s a good fight. Knowing Volkanovski, he’ll probably outwork him… shut him down, and cancel him out. But you’re not gonna not get marked up against him (Yair Rodriguez).”

Later asked which fighter he believed he would match up better with, ‘Almighty’ chose Alexander Volkanovski. Saying the height difference and stylistic matchup is more preferable for him than if he were to face Rodriguez. Regardless, with a win over Max Holloway in April, Allen would undoubtedly be facing the winner of Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez next.

