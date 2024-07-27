Arnold Allen stops losing skid in decision win over Giga Chikadze – UFC 304 Highlights

Perennial featherweight contender, Arnold Allen has snapped his two-fight losing run tonight to open the main card of UFC 304 in Manchester, landing a unanimous decision win over the returning Georgian kickboxing talent, Giga Chikadze.

Allen, a native of Ipswich, made his return tonight on the main card of UFC 304, attempting to snap a two-fight losing run after back-to-back high-profile decision losses against former undisputed featherweight champion, Max Holloway, and surging challenger, Movsar Evloev.

And getting out of the gates slower than striking challenge, Chikadze tonight, Allen eventually turned pressure into striking openings and counters for the second and third rounds — managing to stifle the former’s ability to get off with his biggest strikes after an impressive start to their pairing.

Landing a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) victory against Chikadze, British featherweight talent, Allen lamented failed pairings with the likes of former interim titleholder, Yair Rodriguez, as well as multi-time title challenger, Brian Ortega, however, plotted his next step at 145lbs.

Below, catch the highlights from Arnold Allen’s decision win over Giga Chikadze