Arnold Allen is confident he got a clean and legitimate victory at UFC London.

‘Almighty’ picked up the biggest win of his career this past weekend, stopping Dan Hooker with strikes just 2 minutes and 33 seconds into their co-main event bout at the O2 Arena.

Israel Adesanya was irked by the fact his City Kickboxing teammate, Hooker, was stopped on his feet.

The UFC middleweight champion questioned the referee as he believed ‘Hangman’ still had something to offer in the fight.

On Monday, Allen appeared on The MMA Hour to speak about the fight and Adesanya’s reaction to him stopping Hooker inside one round.

“I think it was the right call,” Allen told Ariel Helwani. “I can’t really see how Izzy can think that was early. The man himself didn’t complain, so that’s the biggest tell for me. All that’s gonna happen in that position, where he’s sort of curled up, is more shots landed, so I don’t know what’s Izzy’s thinking.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Arnold Allen Thinks Dan Hooker Dropping Down To 145lbs Was A Bad Call

At the UFC London post-fight press conference, Allen told LowKickMMA that Hooker shouldn’t have dropped down to featherweight.

The Englishman thinks Hooker has done his best work at lightweight and if anything, he should’ve moved up in weight to 170lbs.

“I personally didn’t think it was the best choice, you know?” Allen said of Hooker dropping weight class. “If anything, someone like that, going up maybe again would be a good idea, but he knows his body, he knows how he feels. But yeah, I think his best work is at lightweight. Not a knock at him or anything obviously, but I don’t think making that extra cut is a good choice.”

Do you think Arnold Allen is right? Is Israel Adesanya blinded by his friendship with Dan Hooker?

