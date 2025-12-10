Arman Tsarukyan Draws Unexpected Opponent For Dec. 30 After Controversial UFC Title Shot Rebuff

Arman Tsarukyan is squeezing in one final showdown before the year wraps up, though surprisingly, it won’t take place under the UFC banner.

“Ahalkalakets” cemented his place as the lightweight division’s top contender with a commanding performance over Dan Hooker at UFC Doha last month. The victory appeared to position him perfectly for a crack at champion Ilia Topuria. Yet despite that momentum, he’s hit a frustrating wall, struggling to persuade the UFC that he deserves the next title shot.

ARMAN TSARUKYAN SUBMITS DAN HOOKER IN ROUND 2 👏 #UFCQATAR pic.twitter.com/0FVqeeTuWm — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 22, 2025

After Topuria revealed he would be stepping away briefly for personal reasons, the promotion moved quickly and set up an interim title clash for January 2026, matching former title challenger Justin Gaethje against Paddy Pimblett as the UFC 324 headliner.

UFC CEO Dana White has made it clear that Tsarukyan must rebuild his path to contention, reminding fans that he already squandered a title opportunity against then-champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 this past January after withdrawing during fight week due to a back injury.

However, unfazed by the surprising snub, Arman Tsarukyan isn’t wasting any time, as he’s already lined up for an unexpected bout.

Arman Tsarukyan Books High Profile Grappling Bout With Shara “Bullet” Magomedov On Dec. 30

On Wednesday, Red Corner MMA revealed that Arman Tsarukyan will compete in a grappling match against UFC middleweight Shara “Bullet” Magomedov on December 30 under the Hype FC banner. Tsarukyan and Magomedov are set to clash in a 185-pound submission-only jiu-jitsu bout, where the only path to victory is forcing the opponent to tap, with points not factored in.

🤯 Arman Tsarukyan vs Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov in a grappling bout! We didn’t see this one coming for sure!



December 30, Yerevan, Armenia. At Hype FC. pic.twitter.com/0OERa3CMgK — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) December 10, 2025

The upcoming matchup will be the fourth time this year that “Ahalkalakets” steps outside the UFC Octagon for a grappling showdown. He first earned a decision win over Makkasharip Zaynukov at Karate Combat 54 in May, then submitted Patricky Pitbull later that month at ADXC 10, followed by another submission victory in September at ACBJJ 18 against MMA legend Benson Henderson.

Arman Tsarukyan puts Benson Henderson to sleep in their grappling match. pic.twitter.com/l9x3cHSaVd — Clement (@88cIement) September 20, 2025

On the other hand, Magomedov was last in action at UFC Abu Dhabi in July, where he bounced back from his first career defeat with a unanimous decision victory over Marc-Andre Barriault. “Bullet” now holds a 5–1 record in the UFC since debuting with the promotion in October 2023.