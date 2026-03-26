Arman Tsarukyan Targets Knockout Win Over Islam Makhachev In Potential Rematch

Top UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan wants to knock out Islam Makhachev if he ever gets another chance to run it back with the Dagestani wrestling maestro.



In 2019, on his UFC debut, Tsarukyan locked horns with Makhachev and lost the three-rounder by unanimous decision. Last year at UFC 311, “Ahalkalakets” was supposed to run it back with then-lightweight titleholder Makhachev. However, the Armenian had to withdraw from the title bout at the eleventh hour due to a hernia. Renato Moicano served as the last-minute replacement and proved to be easy game for Makhachev, who submitted him in Round 1.



After four successful lightweight title defenses, Makhachev vacated his throne, moved up, and captured the welterweight strap at UFC 322 by dethroning Jack Della Maddalena.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: Islam Makhachev of Russia reacts to his win over Jack Della Maddalena of Australia in the UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 322 event at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Tsarukyan, on the other hand, faced Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar later that year and won in Round 2 by submission.



Now, Islam Makhachev is expected to make the first defense of his 170-pound strap in August.

Tsarukyan, on the other hand, also has an opponent and a date set for his next bout, according to his coach, and an official announcement is expected soon.

🚨Marcos Parrumpa DaMatta, coach at American Top Team, confirms Arman Tsarukyan has a fight date and opponent set 🥊🔥#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/amO8grAoOu — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) March 26, 2026

Arman Tsarukyan promises to KO Islam Makhachev in potential rematch

Although it is highly unlikely that Arman Tsarukyan and Islam Makhachev will face each other anytime soon, the Armenian recently showed interest in knocking out Makhachev.



During a recent interview with M Hassan Yosufi, “Ahalkalakets” confessed that Makhachev is the hardest opponent he’s ever faced, and the pound-for-pound king has the best skill set and arsenal before adding:

“I’ll just knock him [Islam Makhachev] out next time.”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below: