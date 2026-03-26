Arman Tsarukyan Targets Knockout Win Over Islam Makhachev In Potential Rematch
Top UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan wants to knock out Islam Makhachev if he ever gets another chance to run it back with the Dagestani wrestling maestro.
In 2019, on his UFC debut, Tsarukyan locked horns with Makhachev and lost the three-rounder by unanimous decision. Last year at UFC 311, “Ahalkalakets” was supposed to run it back with then-lightweight titleholder Makhachev. However, the Armenian had to withdraw from the title bout at the eleventh hour due to a hernia. Renato Moicano served as the last-minute replacement and proved to be easy game for Makhachev, who submitted him in Round 1.
After four successful lightweight title defenses, Makhachev vacated his throne, moved up, and captured the welterweight strap at UFC 322 by dethroning Jack Della Maddalena.
Tsarukyan, on the other hand, faced Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar later that year and won in Round 2 by submission.
Now, Islam Makhachev is expected to make the first defense of his 170-pound strap in August.
Tsarukyan, on the other hand, also has an opponent and a date set for his next bout, according to his coach, and an official announcement is expected soon.
Arman Tsarukyan promises to KO Islam Makhachev in potential rematch
Although it is highly unlikely that Arman Tsarukyan and Islam Makhachev will face each other anytime soon, the Armenian recently showed interest in knocking out Makhachev.
During a recent interview with M Hassan Yosufi, “Ahalkalakets” confessed that Makhachev is the hardest opponent he’s ever faced, and the pound-for-pound king has the best skill set and arsenal before adding:
“I’ll just knock him [Islam Makhachev] out next time.”
Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below: