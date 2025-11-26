Arman Tsarukyan Reveals the One Fight He’d Choose Even Over a Title Shot Next

Arman Tsarukyan recently revealed the one fight he could take next over a title fight. Tsarukyan most recently secured a round-two submission victory over Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar.

Having made a statement and proving why he is the number one contender, the Armenian wants to fight champion Ilia Topuria next. He has called out ‘El Matador’ and the UFC, and wants to fight early next year.

On the other hand, the champion has not shown much interest in the fight. However, the back-and-forth between the two continues, with both taking digs at each other on social media frequently.

Recently, ‘Ahalkalakets’ was interviewed by Daniel Cormier. ‘DC’ asked him if he would fight again before getting a title shot, to which Tsarukyan replied:

“No way. If it’s not Conor McGregor, then I wouldn’t… He would never fight me, and the UFC won’t let me fight Conor McGregor.”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below:

😂🇮🇪Daniel Cormier asked Arman Tsarukyan if he would fight again before getting a title shot



McGregor has been out of the octagon for nearly four years. However, reports suggest that ‘The Notorious’ is eager to make his return on the UFC White House 2026 card and is locked in.

Arman Tsarukyan Delivers Another Not-So-Lighthearted Dig at Ilia Topuria

The UFC may soon schedule Ilia Topuria vs. Arman Tsarukyan, given the bad blood brewing between the two, as evidenced by their frequent criticism of one another in interviews and social media posts. These antics can undoubtedly aid in the fight build-up and help the promotion.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Tsarukyan discussed how Ilia Topuria is always traveling on a private jet, which he does not “own.” Calling the Georgian-Spaniard’s lifestyle “fake,” he said:

“I’m not rich like Ilia Topuria, flying on private jets always. You’re supposed to have jet, not fake. He did like fake carpet with his name or last name. How can you put your last name on the carpet when everybody is stepping on it? No way he owns the jet. [That jet is] approximately $20 million. No way he’s making 20 million.”

