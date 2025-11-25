Arman Tsarukyan Claims Ilia Topuria Is Doing Everything to “Avoid” Fighting Him — And It’s “Obvious” Now

Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan believes it is clear from Ilia Topuria’s recent remarks that Topuria is attempting to duck him in every possible way. ‘El Matador’ recently appeared in an interview with Álvaro Colmenero, during which he expressed his desire to fight the No. 5-ranked Paddy Pimblett.

Pimblett and Topuria have harbored animosity since the beginning of their UFC careers, and a bout between them may pique fans’ attention. During the same sit-down, the Georgian-Spaniard also expressed his desire to move up to welterweight in pursuit of beating champion Islam Makhachev, grabbing the third UFC belt, and becoming the first three-division champion. ‘El Matador’ said:

“I’d like to fight Paddy if they don’t let me move up to welterweight to fight Islam. Because the fight I’d really like is against Islam in the third weight class.”

Reacting to Topuria’s above comments, Arman Tsarukyan clapped back at the champions’ plans. He posted on X:

” Could it be any more obvious that el pato is doing everything in his power to avoid fighting me?”

Check out Ilia Topuria’s comments and Arman Tsarukyan’s reaction below:

Arman Tsarukyan Sparks Debate, Accusing Topuria of Cherry-Picking Fights

Arman Tsarukyan wants the next shot at the 155-pound gold and has accused Ilia Topuria of inactivity. Topuria has not fought since he captured the vacant lightweight championship in June.

Tsarukyan, the No. 1 contender who most recently defended his position with a commanding victory against Dan Hooker, disapproves of ‘El Matador’s’ lack of interest in facing him. The Armenian fighter appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show recently and talked about Topuria’s inactivity and trying to find easy fights:

“He’s trying to find easy fights and to defend that belt and go up, and UFC is trying to make him a superstar and defend the title”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below:

Tsarukyan wants to fight again in January and has called out the UFC to send the contract.

