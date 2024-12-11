Arman Tsarukyan on the Pressure of Beating Islam Makhachev: It’s Beating Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Legacy

Beating Islam Makhachev isn’t just about winning the UFC lightweight world title for Arman Tsarukyan. It’s about beating the legacy of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

After coming up short against the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ in his promotional debut five years ago, Tsarukyan will get another crack at Makhachev when the two headline UFC 311 on Saturday, January 18 in Inglewood, California.

It’s a fight that’s been a long time coming for Tsarukyan, and like any title opportunity, ‘Ahalkalakets’ is admittedly feeling some pressure. But it’s not just the typical pressure that comes with fighting a world champion. Instead, it feels like Tsarukyan will also be going up against the man who will be in Makhachev’s corner come fight night.

“It’s gonna give me more energy because it’s kind of like, if I beat Islam, it’s like beating Khabib’s team, you know,” Tsarukyan said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “I watched all Khabib’s fights. And, for me, he’s the GOAT in our division right now.”

Arman Tsarukyan and Islam Makhachev have won a combined 18 straight fights going into UFC 311

Since losing his UFC debut against Makhachev, Tsarukyan has gone 9-1 inside the Octagon with his most recent victories coming via a 64-second knockout of Beneil Dariush and a split-decision W over former lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira at UFC 300.

For Makhachev, it will be his fourth time defending the 155-pound crown. Initially, Nurmagomedov’s protege earned back-to-back wins over former featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski before landing a fifth-round submission victory against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.