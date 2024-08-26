Arman Tsarukyan reflects on Khamzat Chimaev grappling match: ‘Very strong’

Employing the talents on unbeaten middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev ahead of a planned UFC 308 title fight with Islam Makhachev, surging lightweight challenger, Arman Tsarukyan has described the Chechen as “very strong” after many a grappling showdown.

Tsarukyan, the current number one ranked divisional contender, most recently featured on the main card of UFC 300 back in April, taking on former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira — fighting the Brazilian in an officially-billed title eliminator.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

And defeating the Sao Paulo finisher over the course of three rounds in a controversial split decision success, Tsarukyan was lined up to tackle Makahchv at the end of October in the main event of UFC 307, the pairing hit the skids with Makhachev sidelined through an unspecified arm injury.

Arman Tsarukyan breaks down training with Khamzat Chimaev

However, sharing the mats with unbeaten middleweight contender, Chimaev ahead of a potential title fight with Makhachev next, the streaking, Tsarukyan has shared some interesting insights into how those sessions played out.

“Of course I did,” Arman Tsarukyan said when asked if he felt Khamzat Chimaev’s power during their training sessions during an interview with Islam Badadzhanov. “We had a [grappling] match with him. It’ll be part of the [Hype Reality] project. And in addition to the wrestling, I felt his power, too.”

“He is very strong, powerful and he weighs I think about 100 kilograms,” Arman Tsarukyan explained. “He can take you down well, control — [he] breathes well. Such as wrestling work with control and at the same [time], uses grappling very well, especially in chokes. He has two very solid techniques. He chokes from the position — the position that it’s better not to be in.”

As for his own return to action, Chimaev is set to co-headline the above-mentioned UFC 308 card later this year — taking on former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker in a rescheduled clash over the course of five rounds.