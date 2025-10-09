Arman Tsarukyan Is Sick of Waiting: “I’ve been the No. 1 contender for two years”

Arman Tsarukyan is tired of waiting for his title opportunity.

After being the lightweight division’s top-ranked contender for the better part of two years, Tsarukyan will put his spot on the line next month when he meets resurging fan favorite Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar.

Sitting on a four-fight win streak, including a big split decision win over ex-titleholder Charles Oliveira in his last outing, Tsarukyan expected to have UFC gold wrapped around his waist right now. Understandably, the Armenian standout is starting to lose patience and plans to take out his frustration on Hooker come November 22.

“I’ve been the No. 1 contender for two years already,” Tsarukyan said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “After I go there, finish Hooker quickly and without damage, I’ll ask for a title fight in January or February.”



Of course, Tsarukyan is also to blame for his long wait.

In January, he was matched up with then-lightweight king Islam Makhachev for a title tilt at UFC 311. Mere hours before fight night, Tsarukyan bowed out of the bout due to an alleged back injury. Shortly after, Dana White made it clear that Tsarukyan would have to “go back to the drawing board” regarding re-earning a title shot.

If he puts on a good performance against the streaking ‘Hangman,’ there’s a good chance that Tsarukyan will finally get his spot in the spotlight. But it obviously won’t be against Makhachev, who has already moved on from the division following his quick submission of Tsarukyan’s UFC 311 replacement, Renato Moicano.