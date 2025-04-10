Global Fight League Pulls the Plug on Two-Night Debut Scheduled for May 24-25

And just like that, the Global Fight League’s big two-night debut in Los Angeles is dead in the water.

Last month, the GFL announced that it would feature a slew of former UFC stars and top MMA prospects across two stacked nights inside the iconic Shrine Auditorium in L.A. Weeks later, that is no longer the case.

California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster confirmed to Ariel Helwani that the promotion’s ambitious launch was no longer on the docket.

“GFL has canceled its first two events, scheduled for May 24 and 25 in Los Angeles, per multiple sources and confirmed by CSAC executive director Andy Foster,” Helwani wrote on X. “There are serious doubts about the future of the promotion.”

Global Fight League Founder Explains Reason for Cancellation

Following the report from Helwani, MMA Junkie reached out to GLF founder Darren Owen to confirm the news. Owen also explained why the May debut has been pushed back to a to-be-determined date.

“Our primary investor didn’t fulfill his April obligation which has caused some issues however we have a solution in place,” Owen reportedly said in an email exchange. “We are likely going to have to launch in June but 100% moving forward.”

The inaugural GFL events were slated to feature 31 fights across two nights, including Urijah Faber vs. Renan Barao, a trilogy bout between Anthony Pettis and Ben Henderson, and a clash between Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis. Also scheduled to compete were Holly Holm, Alexander Gustafsson, Paige VanZant, Cat Zingano, and Douglas Lima.

GFL fighter contracts were meant to feature a 50/50 revenue share as well as retirement incentives, among other perks. Many fighters also spoke publicly about the large purses GFL was offering.