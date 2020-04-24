Ariel Helwani Buries Dillon Danis With Social Media Put-Down

Spread the word!













MMA journalist Ariel Helwani continues to prove his social media game is strong, this time taking down Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis.

The jiu-jitsu black belt Danis took to Twitter to go after ESPN reporter Helwani. He posted a clip of a street fight in which one man is knocked out – Danis captioned the video, “Next time I see Ariel Helwani.”

Helwani didn’t take the dig laying and quickly came back to bury Danis, he said. “You connecting with a punch let alone dropping someone? Well, I guess there really could be a first time for everything.”

You connecting with a punch let alone dropping someone? Well, I guess there really could be a first time for everything — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 23, 2020

Danis is a 2-0 profession with Bellator MMA. Both his wins have come by first-round submission against lower-level opposition. ‘El Jefe’ is clearly a talented grappler but his striking leaves a lot to be desire. Despite training with Conor McGregor, he seriously lacks hand and will need to improve this to advance his MMA career.

Right now, Danis is currently sidelined after undergoing a seven-hour surgery to reconstruct his knee. Announcing the news via Twitter, he wrote. “7 hour surgery to reconstruct my knee today This has been one of the toughest tests of my career, but i’m fully committed to take it head on and come back stronger than ever. You can break my body but never my spirit!”

7 hour surgery to reconstruct my knee today this has been one of the toughest tests of my career, but i’m fully committed to take it head on and come back stronger than ever you can break my body but never my spirit! pic.twitter.com/ExK3RMMNW6 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 7, 2020

What do you make of Ariel Helwani and Dillon Danis going at it on social media?