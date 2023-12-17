Arianny Celeste Joins Brittney Palmer in Retirement Following UFC 296: ‘They’ve both done their last walk’

Longtime UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer will have some company as she goes off into retirement following the promotion’s final pay-per-view of 2023.

Earlier this week, Palmer announced that she would be retiring after 16 years of carrying the cards for both the WEC and the UFC. She officially laid down her shorts at the World MMA Awards while accepting Octagon Girl of the Year honors at the event.

“Thank you everyone,” Palmer said. “I truly am honored to accept this award. Thank you to the UFC. Fighter’s Only, and all the fans who voted for me. Well, there’s no better time to say it. But after 16 years with UFC, I’ve decided to retire. This weekend will be my last event, and I’m so, absolutely grateful for this unforgettable experience.” “I’ve traveled the world and met some incredible people, and I’ve met some lifelong friends. I will forever appreciate the memories and I’m so excited for the future. Thank you to the UFC, Dana White, and to all the fans for this incredible honor. I’m truly blessed to be a part of this journey. I love you guys” (h/t Brobible).

One more lap for @BrittneyPalmer, working the Octagon for the final time tonight 🥹 #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/hwVnhLBTdq — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 17, 2023

Dana White Confirms Arianny Celeste Will Retire Alongside Brittney Palmer

As it turns out, UFC 296 served as the swan song for another fan-favorite Octagon girl, Arianny Celeste, who has been with the promotion since 2006. During his appearance at the post-fight press event, UFC CEO Dana White revealed that Celeste had also retired alongside Palmer bringing an end to an era.

“Her (Palmer) and Arianny both, they’ve both done their last walk, I guess you would call it,” White said. “We loved having them here and yeah it’s all good.”

During her time as the promotion’s premiere Octagon girl, Arianny Celeste modeled for a variety of magazines, including Maxim, FHM, Playboy, Sports Illustrated, and Fighter’s Only Magazine.

Celeste posed nude for the November 2010 issue of Playboy, which was one of the top-selling issues that year.