Beloved Octagon Girl Brittney Palmer announces her retirement after 16 years with the UFC

Brittney Palmer will be walking away from the UFC after 16 years of service with the promotion.

The longtime ring card girl announced her retirement while accepting the award for Best Octagon Girl at the World MMA Awards 2023 inside T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night. UFC 296 on Saturday (December 16) will serve as her swan song after more than a decade-and-a-half with the organization.

“I truly am honored to accept this award,” she said. “Thank you to the UFC, Fighter’s Only, and all the fans who voted for me. Well, there’s no better time to say it. But after 16 years with UFC, I’ve decided to retire. This weekend will be my last event, and I’m so absolutely grateful for this unforgettable experience” (h/t MMA Fighting).

Ringcard Girl of the Year winner: Brittney Palmer, who announces this weekend’s #UFC296 will be her final event. #WorldMMAAwards



Palmer got her start as a ring card girl for the WEC before the promotion was absorbed by the UFC in 2011 and quickly became a favorite among fight fans. In 2012, Palmer appeared on the cover of the March issue of Playboy Magazine, becoming just the third Octagon girl to do so.

Brittney Palmer is an accomplished artist and avid philanthropist

When she’s not running circles around the Octagon, Brittney Palmer is an avid artist and philanthropist. Her artwork, which you can view and purchase here, has raised over $100,000 in donations for a variety of causes. Palmer has also been an artist ambassador with UNICEF, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith‘s Janie’s Fund, Generation Cure, and Lady Gaga‘s Born This Way Foundation.

In July, Palmer unveiled her new art show titled “High Frequency” at Kaleidoscope Studios in the vibrant Las Vegas Arts District.

“To me, my hometown of Las Vegas has always been a city of artistic expression, but not always fully understood in depth by everyone—which reflects how I have felt internally throughout my journey as an artist and in life,” Palmer said in a press release promoting the event. “I am thrilled to share my latest body of work in the blossoming and boundless Arts District, which is reflected in “High Frequency” and my return home in a full-circle moment” (h/t PRWeb).