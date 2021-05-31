Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva is hoping to roll back the clock when he returns to MMA for the first time in four years on June 13.

Silva hasn’t competed in MMA since suffering a knockout loss to Vitaly Minakov at a Fight Nights Global event back in June 2017. That setback put him on a five-fight losing streak with just one win in his previous 10 outings overall. All his setbacks in that run have come by way of knockout or TKO.

The Brazilian would go on to compete in kickboxing in October 2017 and most recently, bareknuckle boxing in October 2019. However, both fights — against Rico Verhoeven and Gabriel Gonzaga respectively — saw him lose via early knockout.

In an interview with AG Fight, ‘Bigfoot’ explained that he is feeling motivated and focused ahead of his fight against Quentin Domingos at Megdan Fighting 9 in Serbia.

“I am very anxious after a few years away,” Silva said. “I am motivated, happy to arrive on the 13th of June to return to MMA, against a guy who has six fights, who is very strong. (…) It was my career that launched me on the martial art scene, so I have a great love. New opportunities appeared, but as soon as it was MMA, I already thought it was time (to return). I had my first fight in 2004. I have a feeling for MMA, so it’s quick to pick up. I’m 300% focused to get back (laughs).

Silva insists the best version of himself will be in the Cage on June 13.

“(The problem) was here (in the head). From 2014 onwards, my life went down a long way, not only professionally, but personally as well,” Silva said. “Personal things I did that influenced my professional life. At the time I thought I was right, I didn’t see the error and this is a snowball. You reap what you sow. I made a big change. I wish I had this head and this personal life for years. Surely now it is a ‘Pezão’ from ten years ago that will return. I had to fall several times to see where I went wrong (…) Falling is important, but the most important thing is to get up and, thank God, I managed.”

The 41-year-old understands that his career will soon reach its conclusion.

“I believe that I am closer than far from retirement. I want to close this cycle with a flourish, as I started, with good fights. I intend to fight another year, maybe five more fights, and close with a flourish,” Silva explained. “That is my goal.”

Do you think Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva will get back in the win column on June 13?