Earlier this year opposite one-time UFC flyweight title challenger and fellow UFC 255 feature, Katlyn ‘Blonde Fighter’ Chookagian, elder Shevchenko sister, Antonina looked bemused during the numerous grappling exchanges.

Against former KSW flyweight champion, Ariane Lipski, striking ace, Shevchenko utilised some rare wrestling of her own in both the opening and second round on her way to a swarming ground-and-pound stoppage of the Brazilian.

Engaging and initiating the grappling scenario in the first-round, the Kyrgyzstan native almost gave up her back to recent kneebar finisher, Lipski, but managed to ride out a potentially hazardous moment until the closure of the frame.

Utilising her whizzer, Shevchenko assumed half-guard in the center of the Octagon, and began raining down with strikes to a shelled up Lipski, forcing referee, Chris Tognoni to jump to the Brazilian’s safety at Antonina returned to the winner’s enclosure, and marked a winning start for Team Shevchenko ahead of Valentina’s title defence against Lipski’s compatriot, Jennifer Maia later tonight.

Below, catch the highlights from Antonina Shevchenko’s stoppage win over Ariane Lipski.

And the Shevchenko's start 1️⃣-0️⃣!



🇰🇬 @AntoninaPantera shows she can get it done on the ground in RD 2. #UFC255 pic.twitter.com/UKchqRLIxb — UFC (@ufc) November 22, 2020

Antonina Shevchenko scores a second-round TKO win over Ariane Lipski with some incredible ground and pound! 👊#UFC255 pic.twitter.com/nCJWMWgQGx — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 22, 2020