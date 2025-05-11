Islam Makhachev calls out Jack Della Maddalena after UFC 315 win: ‘Time to become a double champion’

Well, it seems Islam Makhachev’s mind is made up on his immediate fighting future in the aftermath of tonight’s UFC 315 title fight in ‘The Great White North.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion, has been continually linked with a return as soon as next month at UFC 317, in a title defense against former undisputed featherweight kingpin, Ilia Topuria in a long-mooted grudge match between the duo.

However, yet to officially sign on the dotted line to fight the Spaniard, Makhachev was expected to see his future thrashed out come the culmination of tonight’s UFC 315 title fight in Canada.

Seeing close friend and training partner, Belal Muhammad fight against Perth striker, Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev would likely fight for the welterweight crown should the former lose his title, according to UFC CEO, Dana White during a pre-fight press conference this week.

Islam Makhachev calls out Jack Della Maddalena for title fight

And seeing Australian star, Della Maddalena winning the title tonight in an impressive unanimous decision win over Muhammad, Makhachev has already staked his claim for a shot at the Contender Series product’s title — claiming he will now take his chance to become a two-weight champion.

Time to become a double champion #inshaAllah Let’s go,” Islam Makhachev posted on his official X account in the immediate aftermath of Jack Della Maddalena’s title fight win over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315.

And while yet to comment on a future title fight with Makhachev in the aftermath of his win tonight, Della Maddalena claimed he would have no issue fighting the Russian as soon as his first title defense earlier this month — suggesting the duo could fight as soon as September in the Octagon’s return ‘Downunder’.

“If Islam (Makhachev) after the fight says he wants to step up, I would happily give him the shot,” Jack Della Maddalena told MMA Junkie earlier this week. “Hopefully, we can do it soon. I think they’ve got a card in Australia coming up. Obviously not looking past Belal but would love to fight in Australia.”