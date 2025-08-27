Anthony Taylor Mocks Conor Benn’s Callout of UFC Champion Ilia Topuria, Issues Own Challenge

Misfits Boxing star and former Jake Paul sparring partner Anthony Taylor has fired back at Conor Benn following the British fighter’s callout of UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. Taylor, who holds the current MFB Light-Heavyweight Championship, expressed strong opinions about Benn’s challenge to the Georgian-Spanish UFC champion and offered to step in himself.

Anthony Taylor Talks Conor Benn’s Callout of Ilia Topuria

Speaking to Plejmo, Taylor questioned Benn’s credentials, particularly highlighting the fighter’s lack of British title success. Conor Benn is calling out killers like Ilia Topuria. Correct me if I’m wrong, but he’s not even won a British boxing title,” Taylor stated. The American fighter went further with his criticism, noting that only Benn’s father Nigel would understand the level of championship Topuria represents.

Taylor painted a vivid picture of what he believes would happen if Benn faced Topuria in combat. “I had to laugh when I heard him mention Ilia’s name. That’s a world champ, bro, something only your daddy would know about. That’s a total mismatch,” he said. The Misfits champion predicted severe consequences for Benn, claiming Topuria would “knock Benn out so badly that his daddy in Australia would feel it”.

The 36-year-old Taylor, who transitioned from MMA to boxing after serving as Jake Paul’s sparring partner, accused Benn of making empty challenges while knowing full well they cannot be fulfilled. “Here’s the thing, Benn knows Topuria is under contract with the UFC. He knows there’s no way Dana allows for it to happen,” Taylor explained.

Instead of Topuria, Taylor positioned himself as a legitimate opponent for Benn. The California native promoted his crossover fighting experience, stating he is “the king of the crossover” having competed in both cage and ring environments. Taylor specifically challenged Benn to bare-knuckle boxing, promising to deliver what Chris Eubank Jr could not achieve against the British fighter.

Benn had recently called out Topuria for a bare-knuckle boxing match in a video posted by TNT Sports, targeting the UFC’s pound-for-pound ranked fighter who holds an undefeated 17-0 record. Topuria currently reigns as UFC Lightweight Champion after previously holding the featherweight title, making him one of the sport’s most dangerous competitors.

The backdrop to Taylor’s comments comes after Benn’s unanimous decision loss to Chris Eubank Jr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April 2025. That defeat marked Benn’s first professional loss in 24 fights, ending his previously undefeated record. The fight represented a significant step up in weight for Benn, who typically competes at welterweight.

Taylor’s current standing in combat sports includes his role as Misfits Boxing Light-Heavyweight Champion and his background as a former professional MMA fighter who competed in Bellator before transitioning to influencer boxing. His journey from struggling MMA fighter to boxing champion paralleled his work with Jake Paul, earning substantial paydays that ultimately changed his career trajectory.

The American fighter recently received news that could potentially take him away from boxing competition. Taylor revealed he has been offered a WWE tryout, describing it as “the moment I’ve been working towards my whole career”. Wrestling has long been a dream for Taylor, who explained that professional wrestling was his original ambition before entering MMA and boxing.

Meanwhile, Benn continues to navigate his return to boxing following previous controversies and his recent loss to Eubank Jr. The WBA Continental welterweight champion had successfully defended his title seven times before the Eubank Jr fight. His father Nigel Benn, a legendary two-weight world champion, currently resides in Australia where he has been involved in community work and boxing coaching.

Whether Benn will respond to Taylor’s challenge remains to be seen, but the Misfits champion has made his position clear. With his combination of MMA experience, boxing success, and promotional flair, Taylor believes he represents the type of challenge that would expose any gaps in Benn’s game.