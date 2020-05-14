Anthony Smith Reveals List Of Injuries He Suffered Against Glover Teixeira

Spread the word!













Light-heavyweight contender Anthony Smith was on the wrong side of a brutal beatdown against Glover Teixeira in the UFC Jacksonville main event. Smith started the fight well and was landing big right hands on a consistent basis. The tide quickly turned though and by the end of round two ‘Lionheart’ looked hurt and gassed trying to defend against the relentless Teixeira.

The fight dragged on into the fifth round with Smith absorbing a ridiculous amount of punishment. Eventually, the referee stepped in to wave off the fight although you could argue Smith’s corner should have made the call about five minutes earlier.

Anthony Smith Suffered Gruesome Injuries At UFC Jacksonville

Post-fight ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani revealed he had been in contact with Smith who filled him in on the long list of injuries he suffered against the 40-year-old Brazilian.

“Just spoke to Anthony Smith via text. Injuries suffered tonight: Broken nose, broken orbital bone, two missing teeth and a cut under his right eye. One tooth in front and one towards the back, he said. His real teeth.”

In between rounds, Smith was heard telling his coaches that his teeth were falling out. Despite this, he was allowed to go out and take more punishment from Teixeira. Brett Okamoto of ESPN spoke to Smith’s head coach Marc Montoya post-fight and he explained why the corner didn’t really react to their fighter complaining about losing teeth.

“Spoke briefly to Anthony Smith’s head coach Marc Montoya (@coachMMontoya). He said one thing people don’t realize is Anthony has veneers, that have fallen out before in practice. So, when Anthony said his teeth were falling out, their interpretation was different from viewers.”

After suffering such an extensive list of nasty injuries it’s safe to assume we won’t be seeing ‘Lionheart’ Smith fighting again any time soon. Props to him though for putting up a very brave performance against the rejuvenated Teixeira.

Should the corner of Anthony Smith have done more to protect their fighter?