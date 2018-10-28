Anthony Smith Offers Advice To Jon Jones After UFC Moncton Victory

Anthony Smith offers advice to former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones as they could be fighting sooner rather than later. Following his latest win inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner, he called for a title shot at whoever is crowned the new UFC light heavyweight champion.

The belief is that he’ll fight the winner of the vacant light heavyweight title bout between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of UFC 232. This led to Jones giving his opinion on the performance of Smith’s latest fight on Twitter. Well, now, Smith has responded.

“If he ain’t worried about it, what’s he watching for?” Smith told MMAjunkie. “Jon Jones should worry about Alexander Gustafsson first. I think that performance was exactly one Jon Jones would hate to see.”

As seen in the headliner of UFC Moncton at Moncton Coliseum in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, Smith scored a big win. He beat former title contender Volkan Oezdemir by third round rear-naked choke. Smith continued by stating that Jones should worry about Gustafsson more than him right now.

“You’re not going to get me out of there with a little bit of flash and some hard punches. That ain’t going to happen. But if I was Jon Jones, I would probably be a little bit more worried about Alexander Gustafsson than Anthony Smith right now.”

Anthony Smith Offers Some Advice

If it was up to him then he would like to fight Jones. The reason for that is due to him wanting to hand Jones his first win.

“(He’s not going to win) if he’s more focused about what me and Volkan Oezdemir are doing, that’s for damn sure,” Smith said. “The best Jon Jones has to show up to win that fight. I’d imagine with all the time off that Jon is going to train his ass off. He claims that he didn’t train at all for the first one, so the real Jon Jones shows up.”

Make no mistake about it though, Smith understands the difficult challenge that Gustafsson brings against Jones.