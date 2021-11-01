It’s been just hours since Jan Blachowicz lost the UFC light heavyweight title to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267, and it appears he already may have a willing opponent in Anthony Smith.

Smith was originally slated to face Aleksandar Rakic on Dec. 18 in a light heavyweight rematch but recently withdrew from the fight due to a staph infection. But now, Smith alleges that the UFC has offered him to return against Blachowicz at a later date, though it’s unclear whether or not the offer was officially accepted.

Blachowicz, shortly after losing the belt to Teixeira, discussed an initial targeted return in March. According to Smith, this would work perfectly for his path to the title and is a matchup he’s eager to take on.

“I’m kind of liking this Jan Blachowicz fight,” Smith said during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour. They brought it to me that night. He wants to fight again, he wants to fight soon. I’m not crazy injured, I’m just dealing with little stuff and an infection. As long as we can get the infection cleared, I don’t think February is out of the question.”

“I love that fight, and I like that guy,” Smith continued. “I want the Rakic fight, I want that back but I don’t think he wants to wait so if he wants to go in and fight someone else that is fine. I like the Jan Blachowicz fight.”

A Smith vs. Blachowicz fight could make a lot of sense for the title picture in the light heavyweight division as well. Teixeira is widely expected to make his first title defense against Jiri Prochazka, who was the alternate for UFC 267. Smith and Blachowicz are both looking to earn another shot at UFC gold.

