Anthony Smith Not Concerned With Recent Jon Jones Drug Test Results

Picograms or not, Anthony “Lionheart” Smith isn’t concerned with what’s in Jon Jones’ system when they fight.

Recently, some more controversy has arisen regarding the UFC light heavyweight champion’s UFC 232 drug test. Jones defeated Alexander Gustafsson at the event to capture the vacant 205-pound championship. However, from a Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) test provided by Jones, “Bones” had 33 picograms of 4-chloro-18-nor-17β-hydroxymethyl,17α-methyl-5α-androst-13-en-3α-ol (M3) (or DHMCT) in his system.

However, it’s the same long-term oral Turinabol metabolite that has plagued Jones’ career for the past several months. Jones will not be facing disciplinary action for the test result. Jones’ next expected opponent, Anthony Smith, took to Twitter to react to the news. He seems unconcerned with the situation:

“If you’re hitting me up about this, don’t. I truly dont care. Picograms, no picograms, Olympic sized swimming pools, grains of salt… I couldn’t care any less. I signed on the line and did it knowing what I was signing up for and with no expectations. I’m good, y’all.”

Jones and Smith are expected to face off at UFC 235 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 2nd. Smith earned his title opportunity with a three-fight win streak. He has defeated the likes of Rashad Evans, Mauricio Rua, and Volkan Oezdemir. Now, he’ll get the chance to dethrone Jones, and become the first man to legitimately beat him in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.