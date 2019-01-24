Jon Jones Tests Positive For Trace Amount Of Same Steroid Metabolite In VADA Test

Here we go again.

A Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) test provided by UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones last month has yielded a positive result for the same long-term oral Turinabol metabolite that has been haunting Jones these last couple years according to information obtained by MMA Fighting from the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).

The sample in question was in relation to Jones’ UFC 232 title fight against Alexander Gustafsson. The specimen was collected from him on the day of weigh-ins – Friday, Dec. 28, 2019. Per the commission, Jones had 33 picograms of 4-chloro-18-nor-17β-hydroxymethyl,17α-methyl-5α-androst-13-en-3α-ol (M3) (or DHMCT) in his system.

CSAC Executive Director Andy Foster stated that the commission will not take disciplinary action against Jones. Foster went on to say that this new positive result is the same long-term M3 metabolite that Jones was suspended 15 months for stemming from a July 2017 sample collection in relation to UFC 214.

Furthermore, Foster defended his position by stat ing that he again checked with the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory (SMRTL) lab director Dr. Daniel Eichner. The good-doctor stood by his previous affirmation that there was no evidence that Jones had re-administered a banned substance and no performance-enhancing benefits.

What Foster Thinks

“I spoke with the scientists,” Foster said. “They stand by their original statement. Nothing has changed. We’ve already punished Jon Jones for the M3 metabolite, which is a long-term metabolite. There’s no grounds to charge somebody twice for the same violation.”

Very little is actually known about oral Turinabol. The very limited published science on it is extremely limiting. We do, however, know that the M3 metabolite of oral Turinabol can be detected in someone’s system for 40 to 50 days. It’s important to note that Turinabol is illegal, and because of that, no peer study reviews have been done on the drug since 2011.

UFC vice president of athlete health and performance Jeff Novitzky has stated on multiple occasions that he is not at all surprised that the M3 metabolite is still in Jones’ system. Novitzky even offered up the “pulsing” explanation.

What Novitzky Says

“Science-wise, it does make some sense,” Novitzky said. “Once again, there was no parent compound and none of the short- or medium-term metabolites, which tend to stick around for three or weeks. So this is even more indicative that for whatever reason this long-term metabolite is just hanging around in these tissues and they get expressed when you’re going through weight loss.”

Novitzky told MMA Fighting that USADA has found another UFC fighter who is going through a similar “pulsing” situation with the M3 metabolite. Many fans feel as if Jones is getting special treatment due to his incredible talent. However, “The Golden Snitch” insists that Jones is not getting a free pass.

“I don’t think it’s a blanket statement that every time that metabolite shows up that it’s automatically considered no re-administration,” he said. “They’re looking at a lot of different factors each time it does show up. And They’re looking at biological passport information to determine, are any of these other levels suspicious or raising or dropping. They’re looking to see if they can detect any of the shorter or medium term metabolites.

“It’s not accurate to say that every time this expresses itself in Jon it’s an automatic free pass. They look at it in detail every time it shows up to make sure that everything is consistent with no re-administration and no performance-enhancing benefit.”

Let us know what you think. Do you feel like Jon Jones has been given preferential treatment? Or do you think any UFC fighter would be given the same benefit of the doubt?